Nigeria: GOtv Introduces M-Net Movies Zone Kids Club This Festive Season

6 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Mary Nnah

GOtv MAX subscribers are in for a happier festive season, as GOtv and M-Net Movies have curated a special five-hour block just for the kids to enjoy. GOtv Max customers can enjoy the exciting shows on M-Net Movies Zone Kids Club, GOtv channel 3 every day from 1pm to 6pm, starting Tuesday 4, December till Tuesday 14, January 2020.

On the exciting content line up is the most talked about movie series, Harry Potter, which will air from Tuesday, 17 December through to Sunday, 22 December. The series will air as follows; Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone, Tuesday 17 December; Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets: Wednesday, 18 December at 3:20pm; Harry Potter and The Order of The Phoenix: Thursday, 19 December at 3:43pm; Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince: Friday, 20 December at 2:05pm; Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 1 on Saturday, 21 December at 2:05pm and Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 on Sunday, 22 December at 3:10pm.

Also, the fascinating youth-themed movie, Problem Child 1, will air on Wednesday, 4 December at 4:37pm; Problem Child 2 at 4:27pm and Mirror Mirror on Thursday, 5 December at 2:40pm. Subscribers will also get to watch What A Girl Wants, which airs on Saturday, 7 December at 4:15pm; Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore will show on Friday, 27 December at 3:03pm and Vampire Academy on Wednesday, 8 January at 1:55pm.

To reconnect or upgrade to be a part of this amazing festive season movie rush on M-Net Movies Zone, download the MyGOtv app from your app store on iOS or Android at no cost.

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

