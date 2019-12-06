Tanzania: TTCL NBC Team Up for Mobile Banking

TTCL Corporation and the National Bank of Commerce (NBC) have teamed up to offer financial services that will minimize transaction costs to their customers who use mobile money in accessing bank services.

Launching the new service in Dar es Salam on Wednesday, TTCL Corporation subsidiary's company which runs its mobile money services- T-PESA official, Ms Lulu Mkude said that the primary aim was to see her customers accessing services at low costs.

She said the service will also minimize transportation cost since customers will be able access bank services through T-PESA.

"TTCL Corporation and T-PESA customers can now perform different financial transaction using mobile phones, purchasing airtime and bundles, paying bills like water and electricity using their mobile phones," she said NBC's head of Digital Banking Mr Deogratius Mosha said the service will easy transactions and enable customers to access bank services everywhere.

"I call for Tanzanians to join NBC and TTCL Corporation's efforts in bringing the banking services closer,"