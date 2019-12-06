Zimbabwe: Zupco to Get More Buses

6 December 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Joseph Madzimure

Zupco expects its next batch of buses next month, as it methodically grows its fleet with Government support to reinvigorate the public transport system.

Zupco acting chief executive officer Mr Everesto Madangwa said the batch would arrive from China and South Africa, but could not give the precise number of coaches expected.

There are now 516 conventional buses and 458 kombis in the Zupco fleet, with some of them operating under franchise to service both urban and inter-city routes.

Government is subsidising the fuel from revenue realised from excise duties.

"Everyday, the number of kombis registered under the Zupco franchise is rising," said Mr Madangwa. "We are targeting to register 1 000 kombis by end of this month and so far, the progress made shows that we are heading towards reaching the target.

"More private operators are requesting to operate under the Zupco franchise. The scheme seeks to provide travelling convenience during the festive season and beyond."

Mr Madangwa urged kombi operators to bring certificates of fitness if they wanted to be part of the franchise, to ensure the safety of the commuting public.

Zupco plans to provide an uninterrupted and affordable commuter service during the festive season when transport operators traditionally hike fares drastically.

"We are working on modalities to introduce a pre-booking system for inter-city routes for the convenience of travellers . . .", said Mr Madangwa.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Business
Governance
Transport
Company
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Zambian Gay Sex Row - U.S. Envoy Says He Has Been Threatened

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.