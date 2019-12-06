Kenya: Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko arrives at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) headquarters in Nairobi on November 5.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been arrested in Voi following orders by DPP Noordin Haji.

Kenya’s public prosecutor had Friday morning ordered the immediate arrest and arraignment of the county boss for alleged corruption.

The City County boss and others are expected to be dragged to the anti-corruption court on Friday to face charges over the loss of Sh357 million.

Other City Hall officials in the soup are county secretary Peter Mbugua, members of the tender committee Patrick Mwangangi, Samuel Ndung'u, Edwin Kariuki, Lawrence Mwangi, Preston Miriti among others.

The governor and the officials will face charges of conspiracy to commit economic crime, willful failure to comply with the law and conflict of interest.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji said investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) had yielded sufficient evidence to sustain the charges.

More to follow.