Tanzania: CCM Warns Cadres Over Early Campaigns

Pemba — The ruling party, CCM, secretary general, Dr Bashiru Ally, has warned members of the party's women wing against participating in what he termed as premature campaigns ahead of 2020 general election.

Dr Ally, who is on a tour of the Isles made the call when he was speaking to members of political committees from various districts from Zanzibar.

The CCM secretary general said despite the fact that the party's women's wing members have been doing a good job, some of them have been engaging in premature campaigns something that might destabilize the party.

Dr Ally said the party members who aspire for various political posts should wait until the official launch of the election campaigns.

"There are procedures in the party when it comes to nomination of candidates for various posts, so I am advising party members to observe them," said Dr Ally.

He insisted that the party would not hesitate to take disciplinary measures against those who will be found guilty of violating the party's regulations including conducting premature campaigns.

He called for unity among party members especially at this time when there is only one year to the general election.

During the tour Dr Ally received a total of 905 new members who defected from opposition.

"Elective posts in the party are stipulated in our constitution, so we have to observe it," said Dr Ally.

In May last year, the Zanzibar President Dr Ally Mohamed Shein, also issued a similar warning for presidential aspirants who have started earlier campaign. Dr Shein is expected to complete his two terms at Zanzibar's top office at the end of next year.

Dr Shein said there were every signs that some of the CCM cadres in the Isles had started earlier campaigns.

In August, the vice president, Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan, was forced to come out open and declared that she would not vie for Zanzibar presidency. She was forced to make a move after reports that she was planning to succeed the incumbent.