Tanzania Revenue Authority - E-Tax Stamps Up Collections By 34pc On Products

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) says collections of excise duty and Value Added Tax (VAT) on various products have improved since the introduction of the Electronic Tax Stamp (ETS).

The first phase of the ETS rollout was conducted on January 15, 2019 whereby stamps were installed on 19 companies that produce alcohol, wine and spirits.

The second phase, which saw ETS being stamped on soft and carbonated drinks as well as bottled water, was rolled out on August 1 this year.

TRA deputy Commissioner General Msafiri Mbibo said the taxman garnered Sh77.8 billion in excise duty on spirits and wines between February and October this year compared to Sh58.2 billion collected during the similar period last year. This is a 33.7 per cent increase .

Under the period of review, VAT on the same products (spirits and wines) grew by 30.6 per cent to Sh23.5 billion.

Excise duty on soft drinks jumped by 8.7 per cent to Sh10 billion between September and October compared to what was recorded during the similar period in the preceding year.

Under the period of reference, TRA registered a 19.5 per cent increase to Sh14.1 billion in VAT on the same products (soft drinks).

"This is just a beginning. We are optimistic as time goes on ETS system will provide a wider room for more revenue collection," noted Mr Mbibo.

The government announced plans to adopt the ETS system in June last year, a move which saw a Swiss firm, Société Industrielle et Commerciale de Produits Alimentaires (SICPA) emerge the winner of the tender.

It afterward signed a deal with TRA for supply, installation and provision of supporting software and hardware for ETS management system.

Mr Mbibo told The Citizen that taxman was doing all in its power to ensure all products in the market had ETS. "We are committed to creating a level playing field for all manufacturers. Our team is prepared to ensure we walk the talk on our commitment," noted Mr Mbibo.