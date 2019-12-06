Nigeria: APC Vows to Challenge Appeal Court Ruling Upholding Fintiri's Victory

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State has vowed to approach the Supreme Court to challenge the victory of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri at the Supreme Court.

The appeal court in Yola, on Thursday, upheld the verdict of the Election Petitions Tribunal which affirmed the victory of Mr Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The appeal court judgment was delivered by Ali Gumel

Not satisfied

In a reaction, the APC's organising secretary, Ahmed Lawal, told PREMIUM TIMES that the party is not satisfied with the ruling and will head to the Supreme Court to get justice.

"We are waiting to receive the judgment for the next line of action. But we will definitely go to the Supreme Court to retrieve our mandate," he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Fintiri has lauded the judgment saying it is a victory for the masses.

Mr Fintiri, who made the statement at a PDP rally at Ribadu square, Thursday, said the judgment was "an affirmation of the people's mandate freely given to him at the polls."

He promised to execute people oriented policies and to "justify the confidence reposed on him by the teeming people of the state".