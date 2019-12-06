Zimbabwe: IMF Team Jets in for Crucial Talks

6 December 2019
Zimbabwe Independent (Harare)
By Kudzai Kuwaza

A six member delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) led by Gene Leon jetted into the country this week for crucial meetings to revive the Staff Monitored Programme (SMP), which stalled after government failed to meet some targets that had been agreed on.

The SMP is an informal arrangement between the government and the IMF to monitor the implementation of key economic programmes in the country. It does not entail financial assistance.

The SMP, which is supposed to run until March next year hangs in the balance as government's profligate spending, particularly its payments to Sakunda Holdings, has thrown the programme into disarray.

Government officials told businessdigest that the IMF delegation will meet fiscal and monetary authorities."The mission has started and they are meeting ministry of Finance and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe officials," an official revealed.

"They will be in the country until next week." They will also be discussions over the humanatarian situation in the country." In a recent interview with AMH chairperson Trevor Ncube on his platform In Conversation with Trevor, Finance ministry permanent secretary George Guvamatanga pointed out that government was holding negotiations with the IMF with a view to continue the SMP.

He said although government acknowledged its mistakes, particularly on inflation and money supply growth, they had met most of the targets set by the Bretton Woods institution.

The IMF has projected that the economy will contract by over 7% by the end of the year. The meeting comes at a time the country's economic crisis has deepened, characterised by an acute foreign currency shortage, low capacity utilisation of less than 30%, in manufacturing rolling power cuts of up to 18 hours and runaway inflation which has breached the 400% mark.

The three-digit inflation has severely eroded incomes resulting in doctors going on strike in September. The doctors are demanding to be paid at the interbank rate which has been rejected by government, creating the prolonged standoff resulting in the firing of some of the doctors.

This has been worsened by the notice by civil servants recently that they will not be able to report for duty because of incapacitation. The government workers are demanding payment of minimum salaries of US$475 at the interbank market rate.

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Independent.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Zimbabwe Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Zimbabwe Independent

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
External Relations
Governance
International Organisations
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Zambian Gay Sex Row - U.S. Envoy Says He Has Been Threatened

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.