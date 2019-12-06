Nigeria: New UYC President Thanks, Unveils Plans

6 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Urowayino Jeremiah

The newly-elected Urhobo Youth Congress President Hon.Godspower Enerho has thanked the Urhobo youths for electing him while promising reorientation of the youths to imbibe entrepreneurial spirit through skill acquisition and empowerment.

Enerho in a statement yesterday in Warri said "I want to thank the good people of Urhobo kingdom, specifically the youths who have given me this mandate to act on their behalf for the next three years.

"My deep appreciation goes to the Chairman and members of the board of trustees of Urhobo Youth Congress who have made this day a reality. And also thank other stakeholders, who since the beginning of this race have invested their time and resources to ensuring the reality of this day.

"Today marks the beginning of an administration which has come to serve in truth and reality and to put our very best foot forward to meet the yearnings of our teeming youth population for a leadership that upholds their interest at all times.

"Our core cardinals shall include amplifying the voice of Urhobo youths in the comity of ethnic nationalities and on a national scale with a view to attracting meaningful impact and development for the benefits of our youths, both from the government and organized private sector.

"We will certainly require the support of the ntire Urhobo nation to actualize the building of a permanent Secretariat for the Congress so we shall continuously seek your support and partnership to enable us deliver on all our promises" .

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Zambian Gay Sex Row - U.S. Envoy Says He Has Been Threatened

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.