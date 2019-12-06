Nigeria: 17 Persons Escape Death in Anambra Multiple Crash

6 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

At least 17 persons escaped death in a multiple crash involving three vehicles on the old Enugu-Onitsha expressway in Anambra.

The accident occurred on the Nkpor/Umuoji stretch of the road.

Pascal Anigbo, the Public Enlightenment Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the crash to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said the vehicles included a red Mitsubishi bus with registration number JJT920ZW, a white Hummer bus without registration number, and a truck marked KPE686XA.

Mr Anigbo attributed the cause of the accident to wrongful overtaking.

He said 17 persons including 10 males and seven females were involved in the crash while seven persons were injured.

"The Mitsubishi bus did wrongful overtaking and collided with an oncoming bus and the two buses collided with a truck.

"The injured victims had been taken to Crown hospital Nkpor," he said.

The FRSC officer also said efforts were on to recover the vehicles and valuables.

(NAN)

