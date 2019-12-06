Seychelles: Sunshine, Sand and Water - 6 Beaches in Seychelles On Africa's Top 50 List

Have you ever dreamt of being on a beach....not just any beach but one of the best, enjoying crystal clear sea, white powdery sand, a pristine green environment and an abundance of sunshine?

That's easy to find in Seychelles. SNA presents six beaches in the island nation that made Africa's Top 50 Beaches.

Ranked 1: Anse Source D'Argent

Anse Source D'Agent is located in the southwest of La Digue - the third most populated island of Seychelles. The Anse Source D'Agent is inside the l'Union Estate, a national park that charges an entrance fee of 100 rupees, ensuring the beach is always in pristine condition.

Pack an extra memory card, people - there's a reason Anse Source D'Argent in Seychelles is the world's most photographed beach. Capture boulder-adorned shores, ribbons of shimmering sand and aquamarine water.

Ranked 3: Anse Lazio

Anse Lazio is located on the northwest coast of Praslin Island, the second most important island of Seychelles. The beach may feel like it's quite removed from the world but is easily accessible by foot, car or boat.

Snorkelling and diving are popular around Anse Lazio, and rightly so. The magnificent stretch of white-sand coastline along Praslin Island is surrounded by crystal clear water averaging 27°C. Healthy reefs and vivid coral gardens give divers access to a striking environment and if you're slipping on fins for the first time, there are sites for all levels.

Ranked 15: Anse Victorin

Fregate is the easternmost of Seychelles' granitic Inner Islands, located 55 km east of the main island of Mahe. Privately owned it is accessible by boat, aircraft, and helicopter. Take in the view from atop towering granite cliffs that line the postcard beach of Anse Victorin. One of the most exotic locations in the Seychelles archipelago, Anse Victorin is seemingly untouched by the outside world and very intimate.

Surrounded by huge palms sheltering portions of the beach from the nearby resort you can relax in near-solitude on the shore or enjoy snorkelling in clear waters. Visit between November and January and watch baby turtle hatch and shuffle across the sand to the ocean.

Ranked 17: Tropical Beach

Silhouette is the third largest granitic island of the Seychelles. Tropical Beach on the Island is the perfect location for your next getaway and is accessible by a 40-minute ride by boat or a 15-minute transfer by helicopter.

The misty-blue water laps against the immaculate white sand, creating an inviting environment for visitors. This beach is hidden away from the noise and congestion of major cities and is an ideal location for snorkelling, scuba diving and reconnecting with nature.

Ranked 21: Anse Intendance

Located in the south of the main island of Mahe, Anse Intendance is a secluded, remote but at the same time well-frequented beach by visitors. Getting to Anse Intendance can be a challenge -- travellers must endure a hot, rugged forest trail along sea cliffs to reach it. Yet people make the walk every day to reach the wild beach.

Abundant with powder-fine sand, clear blue-green waters and a lush mountain backdrop, Anse Intendance is a photographer's dream. Since there's no coral reef to protect the bay from the ocean, the water can get deep making it a great place to surf.

Ranked 47: Curieuse beach

Curieuse is a granitic island off Praslin. Reachable only by boat the island is a national park, with its seas also protected as a marine park. The island is rich in history and was once used as a leper's colony. The house of the doctor who treated the lepers is today a museum.

Curieuse Island is a bio-reserve managed by Seychelles National Parks Authority and is the epitome of untouched beauty as it does not have any restaurants or hotels. Popular island locals include Aldabra tortoises, hawksbill, green sea turtles, and giant hump-head parrotfish. Many of these creatures can be seen on walking trails that wind through lush mangrove forests and Takamaka trees.