Namibia: Blood Services Appeals for Donations Ahead of Festive Season

Namibia Blood Transfusion Services (NamBTS) this week said it is in dire need of blood supplies and is appealing to all eligible blood donors to donate before the holiday season kicks off.

"NamBTS is facing one of their toughest times and we are requesting all eligible blood donors to donate leading up to the festive season, new year and beyond," said Zita Tobin Manager, Donor Recruitment and PR at NAMBTS in a statement.

Tobin said all blood types are requested, in particular, O type donors are needed and blood type B as these blood types are under constant demand and prone to a shortfall during the December and January period.

Medical Director of NamBTS Dr von Finckenstein, said blood products are used in many cases, not just for trauma and emergency patients in need of blood after a motor vehicle accident or other accidents.

"Mothers having complications during pregnancy and birth, premature infants, burn victims, cancer patients, patients with chronic illnesses, surgery patients and others with renal, cardiac, liver and blood conditions all require blood products during December, and January," he said.

He further stated that illnesses, accidents and medical complications do not have a festive season and therefore they are counting on all potential donors assistance.