South Africa: Gqamane a Late Blitz Replacement for Injured Mgijima

Cape Town — The Cape Town Blitz have called up Border all-rounder Ayabulela Gqamane as a replacement for Aviwe Mgijima who has been ruled out of the remainder of the Mzansi Super League due to a fractured thumb.

The 30-year-old Gqamane hails from King Williams Town in the Eastern Cape and will bring a range of skill to the table for the Cape Town Blitz as the MSL heads into the business end.

Cape Town Blitz head coach Ashwell Prince expressed his disappointment in Mgijima's injury and wished him well during his recovery.

"It's really unfortunate for Avi (Aviwe Mgijima) to miss the remainder of the tournament, after sustaining a fracture to his thumb, and we all wish him a speedy recovery," Prince said.

Prince added that Gqamane's all-round ability will be vital for the team in this crucial stage of the competition.

"We have opted for Aya (Ayabulela Gqamane) as an all-rounder who has good bowling variations and has proven himself capable of playing some very important innings with the bat, as well as being a very good fielder," he added.

The Cape Town Blitz host the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants at Newlands on Friday, December 6 at 17:30. All tickets for the match are R30 and can be purchased at ticketpros.co.za or at the Newlands Cricket Ground Ticket Office.

The Cape Town Blitz conclude the league-phase of the competition with a trip to Pretoria to face the Tshwane Spartans on Sunday, December 8 at SuperSport Park.

That match is due to start at 14:00.

The Cape Town Blitz are currently fifth in the standings, with only the top three sides reaching the playoff.

