South Africa: Gqamane a Late Blitz Replacement for Injured Mgijima

6 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — The Cape Town Blitz have called up Border all-rounder Ayabulela Gqamane as a replacement for Aviwe Mgijima who has been ruled out of the remainder of the Mzansi Super League due to a fractured thumb.

The 30-year-old Gqamane hails from King Williams Town in the Eastern Cape and will bring a range of skill to the table for the Cape Town Blitz as the MSL heads into the business end.

Cape Town Blitz head coach Ashwell Prince expressed his disappointment in Mgijima's injury and wished him well during his recovery.

"It's really unfortunate for Avi (Aviwe Mgijima) to miss the remainder of the tournament, after sustaining a fracture to his thumb, and we all wish him a speedy recovery," Prince said.

Prince added that Gqamane's all-round ability will be vital for the team in this crucial stage of the competition.

"We have opted for Aya (Ayabulela Gqamane) as an all-rounder who has good bowling variations and has proven himself capable of playing some very important innings with the bat, as well as being a very good fielder," he added.

The Cape Town Blitz host the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants at Newlands on Friday, December 6 at 17:30. All tickets for the match are R30 and can be purchased at ticketpros.co.za or at the Newlands Cricket Ground Ticket Office.

The Cape Town Blitz conclude the league-phase of the competition with a trip to Pretoria to face the Tshwane Spartans on Sunday, December 8 at SuperSport Park.

That match is due to start at 14:00.

The Cape Town Blitz are currently fifth in the standings, with only the top three sides reaching the playoff.

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Zambian Gay Sex Row - U.S. Envoy Says He Has Been Threatened

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.