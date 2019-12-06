Nigeria: Confusion in Court As DSS Allegedly Attempts to Re-Arrest Sowore

Photo: Vanguard
Omoyele Sowore, an activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, was the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, in the last general election.
6 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Clement A. Oloyede

The Federal High Court in Abuja has been thrown into confusion as the Department of State Services (DSS) allegedly attempts to re-arrest Omoyele Sowore immediately after the end of today's proceedings.

Sowore, who was released after 124 days in DSS' detention around 7pm on Thursday, was back in court this morning for the commencement of his trial on the charge of treasonable felony.

The court, presided over by Justice Ojukwu had adjourned the matter to February 11 for the commencement of trial based on the consensus of both counsel.

However, just as Sowore was making his way out of the court, DSS operatives made attempts to whisk him and his co-defendants, Olawale Bakare, away.

As at the time of filling this report, counsel for Sowore, Femi Falana (SAN) and prosecution counsel, Hassan Liman (SAN) were seen approaching the judge's chamber.

Falana had informed the court earlier that there are plans to file a fresh charge against Sowore, an allegation Liman said he knew nothing about.

