South Africa: Wanted Suspects Arrested - Port Elizabeth

press release

Criminals who thought that they could evade justice were surprised when police in Mount Road cluster and the community arrested wanted suspects who failed to appear in court for their respective cases.

Community participation in the fight against crime is crucial especially when looking for wanted persons as these criminals are from the communities. On Thursday, 05 October 2019 at about 19:00, members from the Korsten street patrollers arrested a suspect wanted for theft of a motorcycle which took place in April 2016.

It is alleged that a Gomoto 125 motor cycle was stolen from a block of flats during the early hours of the morning on 22 April 2016. On 11 October 2016, the 23 year old suspect was arrested by SAPS Mount Road members in Scanlan Street in Mount Croix. Zenevan Slater made several court appearances and in August 2018 he failed to return to court. A warrant for his arrest was issued.

On 04 December 2019, Mount Road Cluster Detective Co-ordinator sought the assistance of Gelvandale Community Policing Forum in attempting to trace Slater. On 05 December 2019, Slater was spotted by the Korsten street patrollers at the Allan Hendricks flats in Durban Road. Korsten They apprehended him and handed him over to Mount Road police. He was detained on a charge of theft of motorcycle.

In the second incident, SAPS Kabega Park detectives arrested a 40-year-old attempted rape and abduction suspect who also failed to make his further court appearance.

It is alleged that on 09 March 2015 at about 18:30, an 8-year-old girl was abducted from the street and taken to the back of a house in Kuyga where the suspect attempted to rape her. The child screamed and the suspect ran away. He was arrested the same evening, appeared in court and was subsequently released on bail. In December 2015, he failed to attend court and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

On Thursday evening, 05 December 2019 at about 19:00, Kabega Park detectives arrested the suspect at a house in Kuyga.

The third suspect who was on the run from police since December 2014 was arrested last night, 05 December 2019 at a house in Reginald Street in Helenvale. It is alleged that on 4 September 2014, the complainant was asleep when at about 01:45 in the morning, he heard noises outside his Middle Street home in Central. He saw two men, one in the driver's seat and one pushing his Nissan 1400 bakkie. The suspects were chased by the complainant and his brothers and they managed to arrest Nathan Barendse (35).

He was charged for theft of motor vehicle and was released on bail. In December 2014 he failed to return to court hence a warrant for his arrest was issued.

On 05 December 2019, Gelvandale Crime Prevention members tracked him to a house in Reginald Street in Helenvale where he was arrested.

All three suspects will appear in the respective magistrate courts today, 06 December 2019 for their respective cases.

Mount Road Cluster Commander, Maj Gen Thembisile Patekile commended the officers and the community for these successful arrests. "With such dedicated and committed community involvement, it is only a matter of time before these criminals are once again behind bars. Our police officers are working tirelessly to ensure that our communities are and feel safe during this festive season," added Maj Gen Patekile.