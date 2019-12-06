South Africa: Four Car Thieves Nabbed

6 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Four suspects aged between 29 and 30 are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrates Court on Monday for attempted theft. On 6 December 2019 at 09:20, a police officer from Berea SAPS was patrolling on Currie Road when he spotted one of the suspects trying to break into a vehicle while three others were waiting on him.

He approached the men who attempted to flee. The police officer was able to corner the men whilst other police officers came to his assistance. The men were searched and police found a number of car breaking implements, computer boxes and a police radio in their possession. The suspects will be profiled to establish if they are linked to other crimes in the province.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the police officers for the swift arrest. "It is reassuring to see that our officers are able to spot criminals and take immediate action to arrest these criminals. Criminals should never be allowed to enjoy the spoils of their transgressions and must be removed from society as soon as it is reasonably possible," he said.

"This Festive Season we are appealing to our citizens to talk to us if they have information on criminality by contacting Crime Stop on 08600 10111. We also would like to encourage all in this province to download the MySAPS App on their iPhone or Android devices. This App will allow users to provide tip-offs, access the closest police stations, the SAPS Website as well as our social media pages," he added.

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved.

