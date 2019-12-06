South Africa: Blitzboks Stay Unbeaten in Dubai After Spain Win

6 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Herman Mostert

Cape Town — The Springbok Sevens side qualified for the Cup quarter-finals of the Dubai Sevens after defeating Spain on Friday.

The Blitzboks won 35-5 , after leading 14-0 at the break.

After a slow start in which they had to fend off a gallant Spanish side on their own tryline, the South Africans clicked into gear and eventually ran in five tries, with speedster Rosko Specman bagging a brace.

Goal-kickers - Justin Geduld and Selvyn Davids - also impressed by slotting all five conversions.

South Africa edged Kenya 17-12 in their first match on Thursday and will face England in their final Pool D match later on Friday (17:54 SA time).

Earlier on Friday, England beat Kenya 12-5 which means their match with South Africa will determine the group winner.

Scorers:

South Africa

Tries: Rosko Specman (2), Chris Dry, Siviwe Soyizwapi, JC Pretroius

Conversions: Justin Geduld (2), Selvyn Davids (3)

Spain

Try: Pol Pla

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Zambian Gay Sex Row - U.S. Envoy Says He Has Been Threatened

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.