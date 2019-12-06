South Africa: Blitzboks Stay Unbeaten in Dubai After Spain Win

Cape Town — The Springbok Sevens side qualified for the Cup quarter-finals of the Dubai Sevens after defeating Spain on Friday.

The Blitzboks won 35-5 , after leading 14-0 at the break.

After a slow start in which they had to fend off a gallant Spanish side on their own tryline, the South Africans clicked into gear and eventually ran in five tries, with speedster Rosko Specman bagging a brace.

Goal-kickers - Justin Geduld and Selvyn Davids - also impressed by slotting all five conversions.

South Africa edged Kenya 17-12 in their first match on Thursday and will face England in their final Pool D match later on Friday (17:54 SA time).

Earlier on Friday, England beat Kenya 12-5 which means their match with South Africa will determine the group winner.

Scorers:

South Africa

Tries: Rosko Specman (2), Chris Dry, Siviwe Soyizwapi, JC Pretroius

Conversions: Justin Geduld (2), Selvyn Davids (3)

Spain

Try: Pol Pla

Source: Sport24