Nigeria: After Invading Court Premises, Armed SSS Officials Rearrest Sowore

Photo: Vanguard
Omoyele Sowore, an activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, was the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, in the last general election.
6 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Halimah Yahaya

Officials of the State Security Service (SSS) have rearrested an activist, Omoyele Sowore.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how armed SSS officials stormed the premises of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court to forcefully rearrest Mr Sowore.

The situation caused pandemonium at the court with videos emerging of SSS officials, inside a court room, physically assaulting Mr Sowore in a bid to arrest him.

Mr Sowore was only released Thursday night on the orders of Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu.

Mrs Ojukwu criticised the SSS for refusing to obey her earlier order to release the activist after meeting his bail conditions.

She ordered the SSS to release the Sahara Reporters publisher within 24 hours and also pay him N100,000 for improper legal conduct.

The SSS complied with the directives Thursday night but rearrested Mr Sowore Friday morning.

After the commotion during the arrest, the SSS officials allowed Mr Sowore to be driven to their office by his lawyer, Femi Falana, under the armed escort of SSS vehicles and officials.

No reason has been given for the rearrest.

Details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

More on This
Nigerian Activist Sowore Released From Jail, Then Re-Arrested
Nigerian Forces Open Fire on #FreeSowore Protesters
Nigerian Judge Changes Bail for #RevolutionNow Activist Sowore
#RevolutionNow Activist Granted Bail, But Still in Custody
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Zambian Gay Sex Row - U.S. Envoy Says He Has Been Threatened

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.