Tanzania: Warning As Heavy Rains Hit Dar

6 December 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alawi Masare

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's weather watchdog has renewed its alert over heavy rains which may have disastrous impact.

The warning is specifically for Dar es Salaam, Coast Region, Pemba Island and Tanga in which there are threats of floods.

"There is a possibility for twin cyclones in the Indian Ocean and that may have impact in the country," stated the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) in its website, warning that the twin cyclones could hit the East African coast. The weather watchdog also expressed fears of possible disease outbreaks, infrastructure destruction, flooding and disruption of transportation services.

Alert is also risen to on regions like Kagera, Geita, Mwanza, Shinyanga, Simiyu, Mara, Tanga, Unguja and Pemba islands, Rukwa, Katavi, Mbeya, Songwe, Iringa, Njombe and Ruvuma.

Tanzania has been affected by extreme weather which has also affected other Eastern African countries.

The heavy rains have displaced tens of thousands in Somalia, submerged whole towns in South Sudan and killed dozens in flash floods and landslides in Kenya and Ethiopia.

In Tanzania, between September this year and early December, over 50 people have so far been killed by floods and bursting of rivers.

In October, police reported from Morogoro and Tanga regions that a total of 30 people were killed by flash floods.

Over 10 others were killed including those in a car swept by water in Tanga.

On November 23, 10 people drowned when they were swept away by a torrential river in Sengerema District, Mwanza Region.

