Tanzania: Bugando to Introduce New Cost Effective Services

THE Bugando Medical Centre (BMC) has introduced stricter mechanisms targeting to provide cost effective, efficient and quality services to patients in the Lake Zone.

BMC Director General, Prof Abel Makubi said on Wednesday as he addressed a staff bi-annual meeting that from now on, business as usual practices will be strictly checked, including making sure super specialised services are introduced in the next six months.

He said the new innovations will make it possible for the Zonal Referral and Teaching Hospital to implement all the directives made by President John Magufuli when he toured the facility in July this year.

"We are coming up with lots of innovations and services in the first half of the coming year, and all the departments must be ready for the changes. Some will involve specialists and registrars who will be tasked to make sure patients receive quality services, reduce deaths and prolong lives," he said.

On the introduction of an Eye Institute, Prof Makubi said the construction of the new facility will cost over 3bn/-and will be expected to start full operation in the next two years, if all goes well.

He said BMC remains grateful to the government for the regular support, including 1.7bn/-for the Oncology Department as well as construction of cancer wards among other accomplishments.

Prof Makubi hailed impressive working spirits of the staff, financial accountability and patriotism that have managed to prevent theft of drugs that was rampant before.

He recalled the time when he reported in the office and found countless allegations and proven theft of drugs worth over 5bn/-, while the prices of drugs were haphazardly hiked, with only one patient out of ten being able to get prescribed drugs.

He said today things have changed, with nine out of ten patients getting drugs on time and hospital revenues sharply rising from just 400m/-a month to over 1.4bn/-a month today.

Prof Makubi warned doctors against unfair treatment of patients, and directed them to start implementing new communication system of introducing themselves to patients before attending to them and make sure discharges are friendly and systematic.

Another announcement was on the coming of 200 new beds, timely issuance of lab results within 48 hours and not weeks as was the case before