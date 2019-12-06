Tanzania: National Under-19 Women Cricket Team Steps Up Drills

NATIONAL Under-19 cricket team has stepped up drills for the forthcoming African Women Tournament slated for Ugandan capital, Kampala from December 16 to 21st this year.

The team is attending residential training at Annadil Burhani ground in Dar es Salaam, under Head Coach, Riziki Kiseto and his assistant Mwanaidi Ibrahim, who have said that they are confident that Tanzania will excel in the forthcoming tournament.

Kiseto said that the team is made up of a mixture of young energetic and some experienced players.

He said they are making final touches before heading for Kampala on December 14, saying the major focus is to sharpen batting skills.

"My players need some slight changes and improvement in their batting, this has been in our focus during our daily training," said Kiseto.

On her part Ibrahim, who is the former national women's team player that featured in the women's African tournament held in India in 2016, said that they are working on minor areas, which need attention to make sure that things go well in the battle field.

She said that the players are tactically well trained in the areas of fielding and bowling.

"Batting is the most important area because we will need to score, though fielding and bowling add value to it," "We don't fear any of the team in the tournament though Uganda and Zimbabwe are regarded as title favourites. They have competent and experienced players," she said.

The Under-19 team national team comprise of about five players who were in the senior squad which won the invitational Kwibuka tournament held in Kigali, Rwanda early this year.

The team was yesterday expected to play against the Under-19 boys' side in a trial match.

The ladies will today also play against the senior Women's side in another preparatory match.

According to the fixture of the inaugural Under-19 African tournament, Tanzania will start its campaign for the title against Botswana in one of the opening matches to be held at Entebbe Oval.

Another opening match will pit Rwanda against Zimbabwe at the same venue.

Players in squad are Huda Omary (Tanga), Neema Pius (Dar es Salaam), Perice Mamunya (Morogoro), Saum Mtae (Tanga), Shufaa Mohammed (Morogoro), Sophia Jerome (Tanga), Sharif's Bakari (Tanga) and Irene Ngoya (Morogoro).

Others are Esther Sufi (Morogoro), Sonia Muya (Morogoro), Saum Hussen (Tanga), Aneth John (Arusha), Mariam Saudi (Arusha), Mwanamvua Juma (Tanga), Adolphina Mlingwa (Morogoro), Marian Sylvester and Mwamvita Sylvester (Mwanza).