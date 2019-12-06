Tanzania Lifts Copa Coca-Cola U - 16 Africa Title

SPIRITED Tanzania youth team has claimed the inaugural COPA Coca-Cola Under -16 Africa Cup of Nations football competition title, after trouncing Zimbabwe 6-2 in the final showdown on Thursday.

The Tanzania team crowned the champions at the week-long tournament that climaxed at the M-PESA Foundation Academy grounds, Thika town in Kenya.

According to reports from Kenya, the tournament also saw Tanzanian player Paul Nyerere winning the golden boot award. Nyerere netted a hat trick in the first half of the final match to tally seven goals.

Other goals for Tanzania in the final game were scored by Ndile Haruni, Rai Mohambi and Boniface Raphael, who scored one each.

Tanzania team Coach Abel Mtweve said after the final that his side played well and deserved the title.

Mtweve added: "We dominated the game from the start and my boys charged really well indeed, we were here for the Cup and I'm happy that we managed to fulfill our dream."

He said his team secret has always been the same from the beginning of the tournament ... pressing and counter attacking. He thanked God for emerging the overall winner of the competition.

Apart from winning the top scorer award, Tanzania's goalkeeper Chuma Ramadhan was in perfect form between the posts and helped his team to a comfortable victory.

In the team's way to the victory, Ramadhan saved one penalty to keep his team in charge.

Speaking after the match, the Tanzania High Commissioner to Kenya Pindi Chana, who graced the final congratulated the boys and wished them the best.

She said that the youth are so talented and have what it takes to even improve and go further, but will need support from federation, officials and sponsors like Coca cola to realise their potential.

On her part, the representative of The Coca-Cola System, who is the official sponsors of the tournament, Pamela Lugenge said: "I would like to congratulate the boys ... they showed hard work from the kickoff of the tournament. I'm extremely happy that we get to leave home with the trophy."