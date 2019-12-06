Malawi: Man Hangs Himself After Being Caught Defiling Minor

6 December 2019
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Dyson Kamwana

Kasungu — A 21- year- old man in Kasungu identified as Madalitso Banda has committed suicide by hanging after he was caught red-handed defiling a five-year old girl on Tuesday this week.

Kasungu Police Spokesperson, Harry Namwaza said the incident occurred at Chilambo Village in Traditional Authority Chilowamatambe in the district.

"Madalitso Banda allegedly took a five-year old girl into his house. After some members got suspicious, they followed him to his house where they found the door locked and when the door was forcefully opened, he was found with a minor who revealed that the deceased had defiled her," Namwaza said.

Namwaza said after being quizzed about the issue, Madalitso Banda just left the place to an unknown destination.

"Later, his body was found hanging in a tree, about one kilometer from his parent's house. Postmortem results showed that death was due to suffocation," Namwaza said.

Banda hailed from the same village (Chilambo Village, T.A. Chilowamatambe) in the district.

