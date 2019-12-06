Malawi: Angry Mob Kills Suspected Burglar in Kasungu

Kasungu — An angry mob in Kasungu killed a suspected habitual criminal on Tuesday after he allegedly broke into two houses at Perekamoyo Village in Traditional Authority (T.A.) Linyangwa in the district.

Kasungu Police Public Relations Officer, Harry Namwaza identified the deceased as Peter Galasiyano from Chikumbu Village in T.A. Chikumbu in Mulanje District.

"The deceased was a well-known criminal in the area. On Tuesday night he broke into two houses and was caught by members of the community who assaulted him severely," Namwaza said.

He said members of community policing rushed Galasiyano to Linyangwa Health Centre where he was pronounced dead.

According to Namwaza, the postmortem conducted at Kasungu District Hospital revealed that death occurred due to head injuries.