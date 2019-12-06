Malawi: Angry Mob Kills Suspected Burglar in Kasungu

6 December 2019
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Amos Banda

Kasungu — An angry mob in Kasungu killed a suspected habitual criminal on Tuesday after he allegedly broke into two houses at Perekamoyo Village in Traditional Authority (T.A.) Linyangwa in the district.

Kasungu Police Public Relations Officer, Harry Namwaza identified the deceased as Peter Galasiyano from Chikumbu Village in T.A. Chikumbu in Mulanje District.

"The deceased was a well-known criminal in the area. On Tuesday night he broke into two houses and was caught by members of the community who assaulted him severely," Namwaza said.

He said members of community policing rushed Galasiyano to Linyangwa Health Centre where he was pronounced dead.

According to Namwaza, the postmortem conducted at Kasungu District Hospital revealed that death occurred due to head injuries.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Zambian Gay Sex Row - U.S. Envoy Says He Has Been Threatened

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.