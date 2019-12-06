Uganda: Museveni - With Peace Ushered in By NRM, Everyone Will Get Chance to Showcase Their Talent

6 December 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Monitor Team

President Museveni Thursday evening gave celebrated Ebonies dramatists led by Mr Sam Bagenda popularly known as Dr Bbosa Shs100 million.

The president had graced Dr Bbosa's concert to mark 33 years of acting at theatre La Bonita.

Mr Museveni lauded the dramatists for taking advantage of the peace brought by his government to develop their talent.

"With peace ushered in by the NRM, people are bound to exhibit talents in all aspects; Preachers will preach, actors will act, artistes will compose and sing, farmers will flourish in fields, herders will tend, everyone will get chance to showcase their God-given talent," Mr Museveni tweeted on Friday.

Sqoop has details:I've been watching Dr Bbosa's skits from the time I left the bush, says Museveni

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Zambian Gay Sex Row - U.S. Envoy Says He Has Been Threatened

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.