Zimbabwe: Early Christmas Present for Zim DStv Subscribers

In the season of goodwill and giving it's always good to have access to a bonus gifts for the whole family, and that's what many Zimbabwean DStv viewers are getting when they renew their subscriptions before Christmas; a free upgrade to the next bouquet package at no extra cost.

The special offer was launched in November and is valid until December 24. It is open to subscribers to the DStv Access, Family, Compact and Compact Plus bouquets when renewing during this period and will open up a wide range of standard and festive programming to viewers of all ages.

"It's a way of thanking customers of these packages for their support and a means of adding value to their DStv experience before, during and after the festive season this year," said Liz Dziva, MultiChoice Zimbabwe publicity and public relations manager.

"People who have already taken advantage of this Christmas bonus offer are reporting great satisfaction at their access to a greater number of channels and programming, which includes a large amount of festive season content, of course."

Subscribers of the specified bouquets will automatically be upgraded to the next level for the period of their renewal, which will be undertaken within 48 hours of payment. This means an Access viewer will move to Family, Family to Compact and Compact to Compact Plus, and Compact Plus to Premium. The offer applies to active customers as well as to inactive customers who re-subscribe. The offer cannot be activated if a subscriber downgrades from the current or previous package at time of renewal and it is available for renewals of one month's subscription.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Business Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This treat is all about giving exposure to a greater amount of the rich offering available on DStv, and also acknowledges the difficulties Zimbabwean subscribers face in the current economic climate," said Dziva.

Subscribers to bouquets not included in this Christmas offer are not left out, as they have enjoyed other treats of their own in the past and will do so again. DStv Premium customers have ongoing offers that are created especially for them and these offers are usually communicated directly to them.

"This time the focus falls on the many Access, Family, Compact and Compact Plus viewers and we know they will enjoy this festive offer," said Dziva.

"The DStv experience is greatly enhanced during the festive season with additional entertainment and a whole range of holiday fun on offer to all viewers, making the experience even more rewarding. Here's to great viewing now and over the whole holiday season, right into 2020."