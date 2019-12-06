Namibia: Swapo Readies for Keetmans By-Election

6 December 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Luqman Cloete

SWAPO has chosen Keetmanshoop Urban district coordinator Festus Shilimela as the party's candidate for the Keetmanshoop Urban constituency by-election set to take place next month.

The regional constituency councillor vacancy came after former veterans' affairs deputy minister Hilma Nicanor resigned to contest for the National Assembly seat in the just concluded national elections.

//Kharas Swapo party regional coordinator Mathew Mumbala yesterday confirmed Shilimela's election as a candidate for the by-election at the party's district elective conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Shilimela, who is also the Keetmanshoop local authority councillor, got 24 out of the 50 votes cast, beating Johannes Paul Kisting, who had 14 votes, Martino Kamati (7) and Ulrich Dawids (5).

Mumbala, in his welcoming remarks at the district elective conference on Wednesday suggested that parliamentarians should be allowed to only serve three terms.

"The president is also given only a 10-year period, thus parliamentarians should also be limited to serve only three consecutive terms if elected," he argued.

With reference to results of the just concluded presidential and National Assembly elections, which show that Swapo lost in the //Kharas region, Mumbala said "we must do metrospection within the party in the region".

"Engage those of us who had supported the independent presidential candidate (Dr Panduleni Itula), and convince them to [support] only those candidates endorsed by the party in national elections," he urged party members.

However, he was quick to suggest that the party must expel those who fail to heed calls not to support independent candidates, whom the party has not endorsed in national elections.

Most urban voters supported Itula and the new kid on the block, Landless People's Movement at Keetmanshoop Urban constituency during the just-ended national elections.

The politician called on incumbent and future Swapo party political office bearers to focus on addressing issues of unemployment, tertiary fees and housing, affecting the young citizens of the country.

"Leaders must learn to listen to the youth. Our young generation is speaking to such a degree we want to listen to them," he remarked.

The party's national assigned leader to//Kharas region, Agnes Tjongarero, implored members to work harder for the party to regain the support lost during the recent national elections.

She said the youth in the country were complaining too much and should rather come up with proposals to the government on how to improve their living standards.

"We need to think out of the box for change," she advised.

The parliamentarian said: "It won't be business as usual for the party's political office bearers after the elections."

"The president (Hage Geingob) won't spare anyone, and us national leaders will also not spare anyone," she said without going into details.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Zambian Gay Sex Row - U.S. Envoy Says He Has Been Threatened

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.