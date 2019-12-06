Namibia: Geingob Commissions Military Officers

6 December 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Namibia Press Agency

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob on Wednesday commissioned 40 cadets as officers in the Namibia Defence Force (NDF) at the military school at Okahandja.

Speaking at the ninth intake of the commissioning course, Geingob told the graduates that it is not an easy job to become an officer in the military because the requirements are stringent and opportunities to join the officers' corps are rare.

Geingob, who is also the commander-in-chief of the NDF, told the graduates to cherish the opportunity, use it as a platform to push forward and excel in overcoming any challenge they might face as officers.

"As you pass out from here today, you will commence your professional careers, whereby you are required to demonstrate quality leadership, a high standard of discipline, patriotism and integrity," he emphasised.

These, according to Geingob, are the prerequisites that will enable new officers to lead men and women who will be placed under them.

"With the honour bestowed upon you as officers, you are required to serve your country with the loyalty and love it deserves," he urged.

Additionally, Geingob urged officers to acquaint themselves with the military disciplinary code and to uphold the principles of leadership to act within the confines of the laws governing the NDF.

The new officers successfully endured 17 months of intensive military training in various fields ranging from basic soldiering, conventional warfare, low-intensity conflict operations and international humanitarian law, amongst others.

Officer Johannes Kaleiko scooped the best officer cadet award and was given a presidential sword and best achiever's certificate.

Additional accolades were given to officers Gabriel David and Angula Tashiya for coming second and third, respectively.

Out of the graduates, 35 were male and five female.

- Nampa

