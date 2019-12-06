Namibia: Corruption Not Systemic in Namibia - Geingob

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob is still insisting that corruption is not systemic in Namibia.

This is despite the revelation of huge corruption scandal in the fishing industry from which over N$150 million was allegedly paid to several people at the expense of poor communities.

Two high-ranking government officials - former justice minister Sacky Shanghala and his fisheries counterpart Bernhard Esau - who are implicated in the fishing scandal have since been arrested for allegations of corruption.

Despite these development and further accusations that the ruling Swapo party have also benefited from the scandalous fishing deals, the president said corruption was not so bad in Namibian given the fact that the issue was only raised twice during his town-hall meetings in August this year.

"This is why I believe that corruption is not systemic in Namibia, but perceptions have been created that Namibia is a corrupt society. Nevertheless, we admit that although corruption is not systemic in Namibia, the actions of a few corrupt officials have tainted the name of our country," he said.

Geingob made these statements during the last Cabinet meeting for the year this morning.

The president, however, said he was aware that Namibians were angry about the scandalous fishing scheme "especially those who have had their livelihoods destroyed as a result of corrupt practices".

"Anybody would be angry and this has been a wakeup call for us to re-double our efforts to promote greater accountability and transparency across all sectors of government," he said.

He added that: "The fact is, those involved in the infamous fishing sector corruption case are no longer ministers and their offices are now open so that proper investigations can take place".

"As a law-abiding society, we believe in processes, systems and institutions and for this reason, we will allow those implicated to be tried under due process of the law," he said.

The president thus lauded his ministers for working tirelessly to preserve the Namibian House.

He added that 2019 was indeed a year of accountability saying that "we accounted to the people of Namibia, the ultimate sovereigns".