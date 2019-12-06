Mauritius: Information, Education and Communication Strategy and Costed Action Plan for Gender Equality

6 December 2019
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

Several experts and professionals were convened yesterday at a consultative workshop held in presence of the Minister of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, Mrs Kalpana Koonjoo-Shah, at the Gold Crest Hotel in Quatre-Bornes. The primary objective was to identify and discuss the main issues and concerns pertaining to the Information, Education and Communication Strategy and Costed Action (IEC) Plan of the Ministry.

In her address, Minister Koonjoo-Shah underlined that a fragmented approach to delivering IEC campaigns is no longer a viable option to reach the target population. She recalled that despite several campaigns organised by the Ministry, the number of domestic and child violence is on an increase.

On this note, she spoke of the importance of the IEC plan which is geared towards creating awareness, increasing knowledge, changing attitude and behavior positively. She stated that it is time to rethink current programmes and activities, and come up with an appropriate strategy and Costed Action Plan for the IEC in view of achieving desired results.

The Minister stressed that a good strategy includes face-to-face education and helping people know how to access the services of the Ministry including prevention, care, rehabilitation and welfare. Trainers and peer leaders who speak local languages and are ideally from the target population, she said, can be much more effective at adapting the IEC materials of the education session plans for specific target groups. Similarly, relevant materials, adequate resources and multiple channels are important components of a comprehensive IEC campaign, she added.

Minister Koonjoo-Shah expressed optimism as regards the consultative workshop and reiterated that much can be achieved though a comprehensive IEC intervention which emphasises long-term capacity building at grassroot level. Community engagement and the willingness to act fast is vital for the promotion of gender equality, family welfare and child protection, she added.

The workshop targeted some 30 participants namely psychologists, officers of the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, representatives of Non-Governmental Organisations, amongst others.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Mauritius
East Africa
Governance
Education
Women
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Zambian Gay Sex Row - U.S. Envoy Says He Has Been Threatened

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.