Malawi: Government Assures Malawians Everything Under Control

Mwanza — People in the country who are food insecure due to natural calamities such as disasters have been assured that government has put in place measures to safeguard people's lives by providing relief food.

Vice President, Everton Chimulirenji gave the assurance on Thursday during the distribution of relief items to households affected by stormy rains at Lupiya Village in the area of Senior Chief Kanduku in Mwanza.

Chimulirenji who is also Minister responsible for Disaster Management Affairs said just as President Professor Peter Mutharika has indicated on more than one occasion, no one would die of hunger as long as the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) remains in power.

"This is why government is distributing 8129 tonnes of relief maize to those affected by disasters to all districts across the country alongside the (MVAC) Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee program that runs up to March next year because government is aware of the situation on the ground," said Chimulirenji.

Chimulirenji, therefore, called upon communities in the area to be passionate about those who are destitute due to the stormy rains that affected their houses in the area, saying his visit to the affected households was meant to give them some relief items so that life would return to normalcy.

He also observed that in recent years farming has been affected by climate change; hence, the number of people in need of food in the country is scaling up.

Chimulirenji said government has since asked relevant authorities to do a recount of households that may be in dire need of food so that they are treated fairly with food aid.

One of the relief items beneficiary in the area, a widower, Grey Abraham, 86, said he is seeking shelter in a small hut of his nephew as the roof of his house was blown off and that some walls of his house collapsed.

"Food items and kitchen utensils were damaged, leaving me without anything," Abraham said.

Abraham, however, thanked government for the support provided to the affected households, saying the relief items would go a long way in sustaining his livelihood.

At least 800 households in the area of traditional authorities Nthache and Kanduku were affected by stormy rains that hit the area on November 15 and were expected to be assisted with 50 kilograms of maize, plastic roofing sheets, salt and kitchen utensils.

Mwanza, Ntcheu, Dowa, Kasungu and Balaka are among the districts that were affected by stormy rains during the first rains this year.