Malawi: Britain, Hrdc Caution Malawi Govt On Appointment of Financial Intelligence Authority Director

6 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

Malawi government has been asked to follow the law in replacing Financial Intelligence Authority (FIA) director general Atuweni Juwayeyi Agbermodji whose contract expired.

Government has decided not to extend Atuweni's contract.

But British High Commissioner to Malawi Holly Tett and Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) described the outgoing FIA head as "professional."

According to Tett, the UK was "impressed" by Atuweni who worked effectively at FIA as a "dedicated and hardworking woman."

She said Atuweni demonstrated "quality of leadership"; saying good progress has been made in reducing Malawi's financial crimes risk.

Tett said the UK is looking forward to working with a new director general of FIA, but asked Malawi government to be transparent in selecting the new head as stated by the law.

Most appointments in Malawi government are made on political patronage or nepotism, critics say.

HRDC vice chairperson Gift Trapence accused government that it does not want officers like Atuweni "who are ethical and professional."

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
External Relations
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Zambian Gay Sex Row - U.S. Envoy Says He Has Been Threatened

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.