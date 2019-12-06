Kenya: England Hand Kenya 7s Second Loss in Dubai

Kenya Sevens will now play in the Challenge Trophy at Dubai Sevens after cocktail of errors saw them slump 12-5 to England in their second Pool "D" match at The Sevens Stadium on Friday.

England, who had on Thursday beaten Spain 36-7, qualified to the main Cup quarter-finals alongside South Africa, who had edged out Kenya 17-12 also on Thursday.

What enabled the Blitzebokke to gallop through was their second pool victory against Spain 35-5.

Kenya was to battle Spain at 6.35pm to decide who finishes third in pool with South Africa and England battling for top position.

Kenya lost the ball easily at the rucks for England to string out some neat phases with Oliver Lindsay-Hague finishing it off with a try to lead 7-0 after Tom Emery extras.

Tom Bowen was dispatched to the sin-bin for the final last two minutes before the break but Kenya suffered three consecutive penalties to blow away their chance of levelling at half-time.

A knock-on in the ruck just off five metres from the try line after Alvin Otieno cost Kenya yet another opportunity. There was a breakthrough when Jeffrey Oluoch sliced through on the flank to put Nelson Oyoo through for their only try.

England would respond again off Kenya's mistakes as substitute Daniel Bibby landed to kill the game.