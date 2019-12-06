Kenya: Primary School Teacher Tries to Burn Snake, Sets Her Whole House On Fire

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo).
6 December 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

A primary school teacher is counting huge losses after she accidentally burned her house down as she was trying to to burn a snake that had entered her house.

Elizabeth Muthoni Gacheru from Kibingoti village in Ndia Constituency, Kirinyaga county was washing clothes when she saw a snake slithering into her house and then hid in her bedroom.

In a bid to flush the snake out of the house, Muthoni took a piece of cloth and lit it before throwing it into the bedroom where the snake was hiding.

She was however left in shock and panic as smoke started billowing from the house instead of the serpent.

It took the intervention of county government fire fighters to put out the inferno which had gutted parts of the house, roof, clothes and electronics leaving her counting losses estimated to be worth about Sh1 million.

The fate of the targeted snake is unclear.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Zambian Gay Sex Row - U.S. Envoy Says He Has Been Threatened

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.