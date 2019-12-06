Kenya: Lamu Villages Face Acute Water Shortage

6 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Kalume Kazungu

More than 600 residents in Kiangwe and Mararani villages in Lamu are facing an acute water shortage.

The residents told the Nation on Friday they are sometimes forced to use salty water from the Indian Ocean for domestic purposes.

The residents have been depending on boreholes and wells in Boni Forest.

Ms Fatma Shizo, a community elder in Kiangwe said women are forced to wake up very early in the morning and trek for over 30 kilometres daily in search of fresh water. Ms Shizo said the women are forced to queue to draw water from the only one well that has fresh water in their area.

"The few wells available here have salty water," said Ms Shizo.

Ms Khadija Hussein said the residents use saline water from the Indian Ocean.

"We're risking our lives by drinking dirty water. The wells here have salty water," said Mr Abdalla.

Mr Abdi Chengele, a resident at Mararani village in Boni Forest said many households in the area do not cook at times due to water shortage.

Mr Chengele however thanked the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) soldiers and the police for helping them.

"Sometimes we go without water but we thank the KDF and police in this area. They always help us with drinking water from their camps. The county government should consider supplying us with fresh water," said Mr Chengele.

Locals in the affected villages also pleaded with the county government to establish water desalination plants in the area.

