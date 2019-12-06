Kenya: Haji Warns Indicted County Chiefs Against Running Parallel Offices in Breach of Bond Terms

Nairobi — The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has now cautioned Kiambu Governors Ferdinand Waititu and his Samburu counterpart Moses Lenolkulal against opening parallel offices.

Speaking during a press conference on Friday, Haji warned the two governors not to break conditions set under their bail terms stating that action will be taken in the event they do.

"I am warning both Governor Waititu and the Governor of Samburu not to break the bail terms that they are under. We shall arrest them if they do," he said.

In July, Governor Lenolkulal was barred from accessing his office until a graft case lodged against him was determined. He had been arrested over the loss of Ksh.84million in his county through fraud.

Kiambu's Waititu was also barred from his office in July after being arrested on graft charges.

He was accused over irregular award of tenders worth Sh588 million. In his ruling, Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi said barring Waititu from accessing his place of work would ensure integrity of trial.

The DPP also faulted the Senate for going against court orders by allowing Governors to continue discharging their duties despite being barred from accessing their official offices saying it will also set a precedence for Members of Parliament.

On Wednesday, Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki ruled that Waititu and Lenolkulal can continue with their duties as governors without accessing county offices.

"The media reports on the Senate's actions to disregard court orders and direct Waititu to open a parallel office aware that the high court had pronounced itself on this matter is worrying. This office shall remain vigilant and such atrocious acts shall not go unpunished no matter what the individuals involved endeavor to do," Haji said.

The two governors moved to the appellate court in September in a bid to set aside the orders barring them from office but Judges Daniel Musinga, Agnes Murgor and Gatembu Kairu declined to grant conservatory orders.