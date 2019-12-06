Kenya: Nakuru County Assembly Passes Sh300 Million Supplementary Budget

Nakuru County Assembly has passed a Sh373 million supplementary budget for the financial year 2019/2020.

The money will be used to hire 283 health workers on contract and to purchase drugs. At least 304 pre-primary teachers and 55 youth instructors will also be recruited.

CASUAL WORKERS

Sh23 million will be used to hire casual workers in the Infrastructure and Water, Environment, Energy and Natural Resources departments.

The additional funding arose from donor grants Danish Development Agency Sh10 million, Kenya Devolution Support Program (Sh30 million) and World Bank National Agricultural and Rural inclusive Growth Projects (Sh210 million).

The supplementary budget was also given a boost from Agricultural Sector Development Support Projects (Sh3 million), Conditional Fund- Kenya Urban Support Projects (Sh9 million), World Bank Health Services Universal care Conditional allocation (Sh37 million).

The County Revenue Allocation Equitable share boosted the supplementary budget with Sh215million.

Owing to increased number of workers who are set to retire, compensation to employees has been reduced to Sh194 million.

DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

Development kitty was increased by Sh376 million out of which Sh25 million will go towards the expansion of Njoro Health Centre.

Sh15 million will be used to buy land for the construction of a markets in Kamara, Kinamba market (Sh10 million), while Sh5 million will be used to build a market in Kuresoi North.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Other development projects lined up include opening of Industrial Park roads at a cost of Sh25 million, upgrading of roads at Kiptagich and Gilgil at Sh20 million and Sh25 million respectively.

The Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries departments will undertake three projects. A slaughter house will be constructed in Lake View Ward in Naivasha at a cost of Sh10 million.

A cattle dip will be built in Kiptororo Ward in Kuresoi North at Sh2.5 million while the renovation of Kibagenge cattle dip in Amalo Ward in Kuresoi South will gobble Sh500,000.

FOREIGN TRAVEL

The office of the governor was added Sh6.5 million for donation and to enhance domestic and foreign travel. Governor Lee Kinyanjui's office will also use the additional funding to do research and publication.

The supplementary budget which was approved on Wednesday did not indicate the kind of research and publication the office of the governor would undertake. The governor's office was allocated additional Sh10 million for bursary.

The Public Service, Training and Devolution additional allocation for motor vehicle of Sh15 million has been transferred to medical insurance, increasing the annual allocation to Sh120 million.

Sh22 million will be used for laying of water pipes in Kiamunyi and Maiella Ward. The MCAs raised concerns over the Boresha Bara bara programme which they said had stalled at the wards.

The county department of Public Service Management and the County Public Service Board were cautioned against approving the creation of new positions without seeking confirmation of budgetary allocation from the County Treasury.