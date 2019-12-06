Kenya: All Set for Chapa Dimba Coast Finals

Chapa Dimba na Safaricom Coast Region finals will be held at Bomu Stadium in Changamwe this weekend.

With reigning champions Shimanzi Youth and Changamwe Starlets both bundled out of the tournament at the group stages, all eight semi-finalists will be looking to book their slot for the national finals set for June next year.

In the girls category, Kaloleni Starlets will face Kwale Queens while Emmaussians from Tana River will take on Malindi Action. In the boys matches, Kaya Stars from Kaloleni will play Mombasa's Young Muslim with Young Gunners from Tana River taking on Malindi's Yanga. The winners will then play in the finals on Sunday at the same venue.

"It is the first time for my team to take part in Chapa Dimba na Safaricom and I am happy that we managed to make it to the coast regional semi-finals. Bomu stadium is our home ground and it gives us great joy knowing that we will be having full support from the community as we look to keep the regional title in Mombasa," said Young Muslim coach Hamisi Ali.

The second of the scheduled eight regional finals began with coaching and scouting clinics on Thursday and Friday which was attended by over 100 Chapa Dimba coaches from North Eastern, Eastern, Central and Coast regions. The clinics were conducted by certified La Liga coaches and involved theoretical lectures and on-field sessions.

The players will also be taken through life skills and mentorship sessions before taking to the pitch this weekend.

The winning teams will walk away with Sh200,000 each and a chance to represent the region in the national finals set for June 2020. The runners up will pocket Sh100,000 with a host of individual prices set to be won.

In the first regional final, Garissa's Berlin successfully defended their North Eastern regional title after beating Al Ansar 2-0 at the Technical Training College Grounds (TCC) in Garissa in a repeat of last season's final.

After the regional finals, an all-Star team comprising of 16 girls and 16 boys will be selected to attend a 10-day training camp in Spain and play friendlies against academies of top La Liga clubs.

FIXTURES

Saturday

Semi-finals

Girls

Kaloleni Starlets (Kaloleni) v Kwale Queens (Kwale) - 3pm

Emmaussians (Tana River) v Malindi Action (Malindi) - 7pm

Boys

Kaya Stars (Kaloleni) v Young Muslim (Mombasa) - 5pm

Young Gunners (Tana River) v Yanga (Malindi) - 9pm

Sunday

Finals

Girls - 5pm

Boys - 7pm