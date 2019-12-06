Malawi: Nice Trust Preaches Peace in Karonga

6 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Andrew Mkonda -Mana

National Initiative for Civic Education (Nice) Trust has asked political, religious and traditional leaders to co-exist and bury their political differences for peace and tranquillity to prevail in the country.

Partcipants to Nice Trust peace building training NICE Trust national programmes manager Gray Kalindekafe: Peace-building training

Nice national programmes manager Gray Kalindekafe made the call on Tuesday in Karonga during a day-long stakeholders' peace-building workshop.

He said it is sad that recently the country has experienced a number of cases where people took the law into their own hands, a development he said is unacceptable in a democratic dispensation.

"Malawi has always been the Warm Heart of Africa, but for the past few months, we have seen a lot of violence, people killing each other and destroying government property. This is uncalled for in a democratic country," he said.

Nice Trust is conducting a series of civic education trainings across the country to prepare people for the aftermath of the May 21 2019 Presidential Elections nullification petition being heard by the Constitutional Court.

Traditional Authority Kalonga of Karonga thanked Nice trust for the initiative saying that it has come at the right time when there are misunderstandings in the country resulting in violence.

He then urged the stakeholders to take the messages to their communities so that issues of violence should not continue.

During the workshop, political party leaders for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Malawi Congress Party (MCP), UTM, Alliance for Democracy (Aford) and other stakeholders signed a memorandum of understanding on peace.

