South Africa: Bosasa's Failed Attempt to Halt Liquidation

6 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

Over a two-day period, Africa Global Holdings, formerly Bosasa, tried to halt the ongoing sale of some the assets of its subsidiary companies currently in liquidation. They failed dismally.

The urgent attempt by Africa Global Holdings (formerly known as Bosasa), to halt the liquidation of some of their subsidiary companies was thrown out of the South Gauteng High Court on Thursday afternoon and were ordered to pay costs of all the legal counsel present in court.

Africa Global Holdings (AGH), now run by the late Gavin Watson's nephew, Jared Watson, sought to halt liquidators from auctioning assets from five of the 11 subsidiaries that were placed under voluntary liquidation when Joe Gumede was still chairman a few months ago. Watson wanted the five subsidiaries to instead be placed under business rescue.

Africa Global Operations, Bosasa Properties, Global Technology Systems, Leading Prospect Trading 111, Bosasa Youth Development Centres, Blackrox Security Intelligence Services, Bosasa Supply Chain Management, Bosasa IT, Rodcor, Watson Corporate Academy and On-It-1 are the 11 subsidiaries currently in liquidation.

AGH's legal representative, Francois Joubert, argued that the liquidators had ignored a ruling of the Supreme Court of Appeal that if the liquidators are to auction off assets from the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Southern Africa
Company
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Zambian Gay Sex Row - U.S. Envoy Says He Has Been Threatened

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.