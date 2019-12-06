Kenya: 6-Story Building Collapses in Nairobi

Photo: Brian Okinda/Daily Nation
Search and rescue operations following collapse of a six storey building at Tassia estate in Embakasi, Nairobi County, on December 6, 2019.
6 December 2019
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

A rescue operation is underway in the Kenyan capital after a residential building collapsed. Two people were confirmed dead and an unknown number are feared to be trapped under the rubble despite rescue efforts.

Two people have been confirmed killed after a six-story building collapsed in the Kenyan capital Nairobi on Friday.

Residents of the Tassia estate where the incident happened were first at the scene of the incident and rescued ten people, according to Nairobi county police chief Philip Ndolo.

They used their bare hands to dig out the survivors.

A video showed people cheering as one dust-covered person was carried away on a stretcher, and another is carried away on a stretcher covered in a blanket.

Military personnel and emergency services have since arrived at the site, far on the eastern outskirts of the capital, to assist with the search and rescue operation.

The Kenya Red Cross tweeted that it was setting up psychosocial support services and a tracing desk.

Number of people trapped still unknown

Nairobi regional commissioner Wilson Njenga said that 57 rooms had been rented out in the building, and the Red Cross reported that 22 families lived there.

The building's owner was "not available" said Njenga and did not live in the building.

DW correspondent in Nairobi, Edith Kimani, said the collapse took place in the early morning when people were sleeping.

"We do not have a figure yet," Peter Abwao, Kenya Red Cross communications manager, told dpa news agency, on how many people could be trapped in the collapsed building.

St. John Ambulance Kenya, which is also part of the rescue effort, tweeted "at least five people including a child evacuated to hospital. Rescue operations ongoing."

'A desperate situation'

Kimani called the collapse a "desperate situation," adding that recent heavy rain had made the rescue effort more difficult because it had stretched resources and made the site less accessible.

Kimani also said that many people from the area had headed to the site to try and "catch a glimpse of what is happening" and this was also obstructing the rescue effort.

It was not immediately clear what caused the accident, but building collapses are common in Nairobi, where housing is in high demand and regulations are not enforced.

A recent survey conducted by Kenya's National Construction Authority found that 58% of the city's buildings were unfit for habitation.

kmm/rt (dpa/AP)

More on This
Scores Feared Trapped After Nairobi Building Collapses
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Deutsche Welle

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Urban Issues
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Zambian Gay Sex Row - U.S. Envoy Says He Has Been Threatened

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.