Nigeria: 'Kwali Council's 2020 Budget Will Focus On Viable Projects'

6 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Chairman of Kwali Area Council, Mr. Danladi Chiya, has said that the council's 2020 budget would be geared towards articulating all developmental projects that will have direct bearing on the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the council.

Chiya stated this in a statement issued by the Information officer of the council, Habila Emmanuel, during a budget retreat in Kaduna, yesterday.

He said the council was aware of the high expectations of the people from his administration and assured that he would ensure that the budget meets some of the expectations.

The council chairman, while analysing the performance of the 2019 budget, said although he came into office when the 2019 fiscal year budget had been far spent, he promised to employ necessary techniques and prowess to ensure that the budget was fully implemented.

"Although, our administration came in when the 2019 fiscal year budget had almost been exhausted, you would recall that when we came on board in May, we signalled our commitment to collective responsibility and sacrifice by ensuring that the area council works within budgetary provisions," he added.

