Malawi: World Aids Day Commemorated in Salima

6 December 2019
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Golden Kang'oma Junior

Salima — As government and its partners commit resources to support people infected with HIV and AIDS, communities need to avoid engaging in risky behaviours which can make them contract the virus, says Chief Director of Health Services in the Ministry of Health,Dr Charles Mwansambo.

Dr Mwasambo was speaking Sunday at this year's commemoration of World AIDS Day in Salima which was held under the theme "Communities Make the Difference".

He said this year's theme was aimed at recognizing the contributions and the role that communities are playing.

"We have come to realise the big role that communities are playing in fighting against the epidemic.

"Community members are helping raising awareness about HIV and AIDS and are taking care of people affected by the disease," said Mwansambo.

Board Chairperson for National Aids Commission (NAC), Jones Chikoko Nkhoma noted that the country is making gains in the fight against the disease and said the role that communities play has to be highly recognised.

Nkhoma further said NAC and Malawi Government are working hard to make sure the disease is contained.

