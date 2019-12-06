Nigeria: NSCDC Arrests 10 Suspected Illegal LPG Operators in Akwa Ibom

6 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Iniabasi Umo

Uyo — The Nigeria Security and Civil Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 10 suspected illegal Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) operators in Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking yesterday in Uyo, State Commandant of NSCDC, Mr Adeyinka Ayinla said the routine surveillance was in conjunction with the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in the state to fish illegal LPG refilling points.

He advised others to stop the illegal business, saying that any one caught would face the wrath of the law.

"We are going to investigate the matter and after investigation, if they are guilty we will take them to court or make them pay penalties to DPR.

Responding, Tamunoiminabo Kingsley-Sundaye, Operations Controller of DPR, said the department has condemned illegal Liquified Petroleum Gas refilling points in the state.

