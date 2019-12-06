Nigeria: Ganduje Signs New Emirates Bill

The new Kano Emirates Council Bill, creating four additional emirates in the state, was yesterday signed by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at the Coronation Hall, government house, Kano.

The signing followed passage of the executive bill sent to the Kano State House of Assembly for creation of four more emirates in the state.

According to a statement issued to newsmen by the governor's chief press secretary, Malam Abba Anwar, the signing of the new law was as a result of an observation that the former law was challenged in the court as being sponsored by private hands.

The statement said Governor Ganduje affirmed that it was out of respect that the government decided to sponsor another bill by the executive.

"As a law abiding administration, we came and deliberated upon that at the State Executive Council. After which we sent the bill to the State House of Assembly, seeking for the creation of four additional emirates, namely Bichi, Rano, Gaya and Karaye.

"After the successful passing of the bill by the house, here we are, as you are all witnessing the signing of the bill into a law. And our emirates have come to stay," the statement quoted the governor as saying.

It further stated that the law provides that there will be individual emirate councils in all the new emirates. That membership of the councils is drawn from the emir, who heads the council of his own domain; an imam from the emirate; representative of the business community; and other identified groups of people.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It also explained that at the state level, there is going to be a central council of emirs that will consist of all the five emirs in the state as well as representatives of other identified groups of people. The new system is more of injecting some semblance of people participation in their socio-economic development through the traditional institutions.

While the chairman of the Central Council of Emirs will be appointed by the governor, who will chair the Council for two years, it is also the prerogative of the governor to make sure that the chairmanship goes round all the five emirates, it said.

The statement further revealed that any emir that refused to attend council of emirs meetings three times without any concrete and convincing reason would have his turban (symbol of office) removed, but with consultation of other emirs by the governor.

Other actions that would attract sanction from the new law, are include where an emir disrespects the norms and values of his people, where his action goes against the culture and tradition of his people.

The statement quoted Governor Ganduje as saying that: "Any Emir or traditional ruler who goes against the provision of this law, such a person will definitely face the music. He will surely be punished without any wasting of time."