Ethiopia: U.S., Ethiopian Defense Officials Meet At Pentagon

Performing the Duties of Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. James H. Anderson hosts a bilateral meeting with Ethiopia's Minister of Defense, His Excellency Minister Lemma Megersa, at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Dec. 4, 2019. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class James K. Lee)

Addis Abeba, December 06/2019 - Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for African Affairs Pete Marocco and Ethiopian Defense Minister Lemma Megersa co-chaired the 9th annual U.S.-Ethiopia Bilateral Defense Committee meeting in Washington on December 04.

During the visit, the defense leaders shared views on regional security, peacekeeping, intelligence and military relations, with the goal of strengthening their security partnership, a defense official said in a readout following the meeting.

Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to the bilateral relationship and highlighted the significant increase in security cooperation between the two countries over the last 18 months, the official said.

The Ethiopian delegation also met at the Pentagon with James Anderson, who is performing the duties of the deputy undersecretary of defense for policy, and Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence Joseph Kernan. Anderson thanked Ethiopia for their leadership and military contributions throughout the region and commended Lemma for the ongoing security sector reforms his nation is undertaking.

U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia Michael Raynor said he was very grateful to Ethiopia's civilian and military leaders for traveling to the U.S. for the event, and "for the close partnership that exists between us; and for Ethiopia's commitment to building our collaboration even further in the days ahead."

A Soldier assigned to the 615th Engineer Construction Company, 4th Engineer Battalion at Ft. Carson, Colorado, paints a newly-constructed desk for a local children's school at the Hurso Training Center near Dire Dawa, Ethiopia, July 30, 2019. The company is providing general engineering support for Justified Accord 2019. Justified Accord is an annual combined, joint exercise designed to strengthen partnerships, increase interoperability and enhance the capability and capacity of international participants to promote regional security and support peacekeeping operations for the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM). (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Aubry Buzek)

The Bilateral Defense Committee enables the U.S. and Ethiopia to identify new opportunities for collaboration in areas such as counterterrorism and intelligence, which enhances an already robust partnership between the two countries, the defense official said, and helps bring peace and security to East Africa.

Ethiopia plays a critical and significant leadership role in East Africa, the official said. "Its willingness and capability to develop security throughout the region furthers our mutual goals and shared security interests," the defense official added.

Ethiopia has the third-largest military in Africa and is the world's largest contributor to United Nations peacekeeping missions, the official said.

Members of the U.S. Army and Ethiopian National Defense Force introduce themselves before the opening ceremony for the field training exercise portion of Justified Accord 2019 at the Hurso Training Center near Dire Dawa, Ethiopia, July 16, 2019. Justified Accord is an annual combined, joint exercise designed to strengthen partnerships, increase interoperability and enhance the capability and capacity of international participants to promote regional security and support peacekeeping operations for the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM). (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Aubry Buzek)

The nation plays a vital role in the African Union Mission in Somalia, the defense official said, and in peacekeeping efforts in Sudan and South Sudan. "The Department of Defense applauds these efforts and looks to help strengthen Ethiopia's ability to further promote peace and stability in the region," the official said.

Ethiopia was a top recipient of International Military Education and Training funds over the last year. More than 300 ENDF officers and noncommissioned officers took part in U.S. funded training last year.

In July, Ethiopia hosted U.S. Africa Command's Justified Accord exercise - a regional multi-actor military exercise that allowed regional leaders to discuss common practices and challenges related to AMISOM. This exercise hosted the largest training contingent of U.S. military personnel in Ethiopia in the past 30 years, the defense official noted. AS/Defense.Gov