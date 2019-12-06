Nigeria: APC Crises - 13 Governors Meet Buhari in Villa, Silent On Outcome

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday held a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari over the lingering crises in the party.

The meeting, which had Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Chief of Staff to the President Abba Kyari in attendance, was held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The governors, our correspondent reports, were led by the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and Governor of Kebbi State Atiku Bagudu.

Other governors who attended the meeting were Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Gboyega Isiaka (Osun), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), and Sani Bello (Niger).

The deputy governor of Kano, Nasir Gawuna and his Kogi counterpart, David Onoja, were also in attendance.

The meeting, which started around 3pm, ended at 4:30pm. All the governors and deputies who attended the meeting refused to speak on the outcome of the engagement with the president.

It was however gathered that the meeting was not unconnected with crises rocking the party in states including Edo State where the party's National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole hails from.

Oshiomhole has been at loggerheads with Governor Obaseki over issues relating to the 2020 governorship election in the state.

Also yesterday, Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase held another meeting with Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.