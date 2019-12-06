Nigeria: APC Crises - 13 Governors Meet Buhari in Villa, Silent On Outcome

6 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday held a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari over the lingering crises in the party.

The meeting, which had Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Chief of Staff to the President Abba Kyari in attendance, was held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The governors, our correspondent reports, were led by the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and Governor of Kebbi State Atiku Bagudu.

Other governors who attended the meeting were Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Gboyega Isiaka (Osun), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), and Sani Bello (Niger).

The deputy governor of Kano, Nasir Gawuna and his Kogi counterpart, David Onoja, were also in attendance.

The meeting, which started around 3pm, ended at 4:30pm. All the governors and deputies who attended the meeting refused to speak on the outcome of the engagement with the president.

It was however gathered that the meeting was not unconnected with crises rocking the party in states including Edo State where the party's National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole hails from.

Oshiomhole has been at loggerheads with Governor Obaseki over issues relating to the 2020 governorship election in the state.

Also yesterday, Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase held another meeting with Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Zambian Gay Sex Row - U.S. Envoy Says He Has Been Threatened
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.