Nigeria: Court Orders El-Zakzaky Moved to Kaduna Correctional Centre

6 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka

Kaduna — A Kaduna State High Court has ordered that leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, be moved to the Kaduna Correctional Centre.

Daily Trust gathered that the IMN leader has been kept in a Department of State Services (DSS) facility in Kaduna since his return from India for medical attention.

The court gave the order yesterday at the resumed sitting after counsel to the sheikh, Femi Falana (SAN), who was represented by Barrister Haruna Magashi, raised an alarm that he has been denied access to his client since his return from India.

He then urged the court to adjourn the matter to a later date to enable them speak with their client on appropriate steps to be taken.

Counsel to the Kaduna State Government and Director of Public Prosecution, Barrister Dari Bayero, insisted that the case should continue since a lawyer in Zakzaky's legal team, Sadau Garba had contact with the client (El-Zakzaky) on Wednesday.

Counsel to the state government however did not object to the appeal to move Zakzaky to the Kaduna Correctional Centre saying, "since his being in a DSS facility is preventing contact with his client, it will be better he is moved so that the case can continue."

Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court then granted the appeal and declared that Zakzaky be transferred to the Kaduna Correctional Centre and adjourned the case to February 6, 2020 for continuation of trial.

Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, have been in detention over allegations of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of public peace among other charges since December 2014 when members of his movement blocked the convoy of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, in Zaria.

