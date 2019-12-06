Nigeria: Motorcyclist Killed in Jigawa for Causing Cow's Injury

6 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

One person was killed and many others injured Thursday in a violent clash between farmers and herders in Guri Kudu Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The chairman of Miyetti Allah in Jigawa, Sa'idu Gagarawa, said the clash occurred following a disagreement between the two groups.

Miyetti Allah is the umbrella group of cattle breeders.

Mr Gagarawa said trouble started after a herder's cow was hit and injured by a motorcycle.

He said the herders in retaliation attacked and killed the motorcyclist.

A local government information officer, Sunusi Doro, told reporters on Friday morning that five people sustained injuries in the clash that followed.

Mr Doro said there was tension in the affected communities, Guri and Kirikassamma local government areas, and that Fulanis had gone underground in fear of reprisal attack.

A resident said there was a protest during the funeral of the deceased motorcyclist Friday morning.

The residents booed the police and the local government chairman for not doing enough in response to previous incidents. The chairman was reportedly sneaked out of the burial ground as rampaging youth descended on officials.

The police spokesperson in Jigawa, Audu Jinjiri, identified the deceased as Abubakar Dauda.

He said the police commissioner, Usman Gomna, had deployed more personnel to the area and normalcy had returned.

Mr Jinjiri said the police reacted to a distress call from Bodala Fulani settlement in the area that there was a misunderstanding between farmers and herders along Guri Adiyani feeder road.

"As a result one Abubakar Dauda, 38, known as (Kolokolo) of Yalari quarters Guri town from Hausa community sustained machete cuts on his back head and both hands. Victim was rushed to Hadejia General Hospital by the Police where he died while receiving treatment.

The police said a suspect, Usman Isah, 30, of Bodala Fulani settlement, was arrested.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Zambian Gay Sex Row - U.S. Envoy Says He Has Been Threatened
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.