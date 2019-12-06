Nigeria: Motorcyclist Killed in Jigawa for Causing Cow's Injury

One person was killed and many others injured Thursday in a violent clash between farmers and herders in Guri Kudu Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The chairman of Miyetti Allah in Jigawa, Sa'idu Gagarawa, said the clash occurred following a disagreement between the two groups.

Miyetti Allah is the umbrella group of cattle breeders.

Mr Gagarawa said trouble started after a herder's cow was hit and injured by a motorcycle.

He said the herders in retaliation attacked and killed the motorcyclist.

A local government information officer, Sunusi Doro, told reporters on Friday morning that five people sustained injuries in the clash that followed.

Mr Doro said there was tension in the affected communities, Guri and Kirikassamma local government areas, and that Fulanis had gone underground in fear of reprisal attack.

A resident said there was a protest during the funeral of the deceased motorcyclist Friday morning.

The residents booed the police and the local government chairman for not doing enough in response to previous incidents. The chairman was reportedly sneaked out of the burial ground as rampaging youth descended on officials.

The police spokesperson in Jigawa, Audu Jinjiri, identified the deceased as Abubakar Dauda.

He said the police commissioner, Usman Gomna, had deployed more personnel to the area and normalcy had returned.

Mr Jinjiri said the police reacted to a distress call from Bodala Fulani settlement in the area that there was a misunderstanding between farmers and herders along Guri Adiyani feeder road.

"As a result one Abubakar Dauda, 38, known as (Kolokolo) of Yalari quarters Guri town from Hausa community sustained machete cuts on his back head and both hands. Victim was rushed to Hadejia General Hospital by the Police where he died while receiving treatment.

The police said a suspect, Usman Isah, 30, of Bodala Fulani settlement, was arrested.