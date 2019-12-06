Nigeria: 2020 - APC Not At Risk to Lose Edo, Says Oshiomhole

6 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on Friday said that his party was not at risk of losing Edo state in the 2020 governorship elections

Comrade Oshiomhole who spoke to State House correspondents shortly after President Muhammadu Buhari met behind closed doors with the State chapter Chairmen of the party at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said that some PDP forces that could have served as stumbling blocks in the state had joined their ancestors.

He said that Edo State has accepted the ruling party and that the crisis in the state will be resolved peacefully.

The APC national Chairman explained that the 36 State Chairmen of the party and the FCT were at the State House to congratulate President Buhari on his victory at the Appeal Court.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Zambian Gay Sex Row - U.S. Envoy Says He Has Been Threatened

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.